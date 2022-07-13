Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 40,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 916,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

