Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Up 1.8%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxxinity news, Chairman Lou Reese bought 100,000 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 51,737,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,957,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 151,928 shares of company stock valued at $365,120.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $5,619,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

