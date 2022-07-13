Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.26

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.26 and traded as high as C$25.10. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$24.66, with a volume of 1,856,404 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.26.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

