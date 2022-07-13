Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VGZ stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.