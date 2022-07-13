Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.88. Approximately 2,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.