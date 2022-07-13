Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.06

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 271.06 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.09). Volex shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 496,880 shares.

VLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 440 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Volex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £429.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 5,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($14,569.46).

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.