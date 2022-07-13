VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Head to Head Review

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$33.15 million ($3.80) -1.38 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,284.98 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -4.13

VolitionRx has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -104.70% -76.33% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 382.54%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

