Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

