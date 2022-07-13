WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.85. WebSafety shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,946 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
WebSafety Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBSI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WebSafety (WBSI)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.