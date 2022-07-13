WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Trading 1.4% Higher

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.98 and last traded at $100.88. 1,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,543,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

