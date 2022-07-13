WestRock Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 67,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

