Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $527,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,254.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,534.05.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

