Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,534.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

