Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.48

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.48 and traded as low as $25.42. Weyco Group shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 16,991 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $28,927.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

