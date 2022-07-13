Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading Up 2.7%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVIP)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

