Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading Up 2.7%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVIP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.