William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

