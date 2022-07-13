Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.69

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.69 and traded as high as $37.59. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 5,262 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $59,027.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $88,641.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $667,790. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

