Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

