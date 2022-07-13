WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,534.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

