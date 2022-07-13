Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,878 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

