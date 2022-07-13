XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,787.55

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,787.55 ($45.05) and traded as low as GBX 2,775 ($33.00). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,815 ($33.48), with a volume of 3,650 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($66.60) to GBX 4,020 ($47.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,070.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,787.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £555.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,469.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.46%.

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.