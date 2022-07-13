Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.