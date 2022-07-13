Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.40

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.39. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 4,215 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.
About Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.