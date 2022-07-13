Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

