Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

