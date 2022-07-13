Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,269 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,233,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,091,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 192,332 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

