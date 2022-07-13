Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 984 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 152,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.