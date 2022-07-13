Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,194,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

