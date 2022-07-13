Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $515.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $43.14 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

