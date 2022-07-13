Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Water Solutions were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $86,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZWS opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.