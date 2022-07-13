Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,534.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.