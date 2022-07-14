10,288 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,600,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,510,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.