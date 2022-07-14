110,749 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caleres by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $982.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

