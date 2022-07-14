14,061 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.