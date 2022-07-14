17,216 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of UHS opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
