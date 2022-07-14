17,550 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $9,954,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $8,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.
Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
