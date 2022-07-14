17,550 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $9,954,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $8,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTZ opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.