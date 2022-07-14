1st Source (SRCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect 1st Source to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.