2,356 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDACORP by 355.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 296.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

