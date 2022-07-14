2,741 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285,958 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.86.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.