2,749 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

