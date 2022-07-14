2,749 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

