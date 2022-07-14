3,074 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

