3,721 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.