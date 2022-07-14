3,726 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

