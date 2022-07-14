37,561 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,593,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,022.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 275,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,673 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,810,000.

YMM stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.08. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

