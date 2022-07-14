3,827 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.