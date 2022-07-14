3,974 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

