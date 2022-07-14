4,067 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.