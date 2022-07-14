4,827 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $59.30 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

