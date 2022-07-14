4,941 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,573,000 after purchasing an additional 345,038 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.